L'Heureux scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Milwaukee's 5-4 overtime win over Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

L'Heureux has popped off for seven points over his last two games. For the season, he has 18 points in 15 appearances. The 22-year-old drew into 62 NHL games last season, so he probably doesn't have much more to prove at the AHL level.