Predators' Zachary L'Heureux: Assigned to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
L'Heureux (lower body) was loaned to AHL Milwaukee on Saturday.
L'Heureux didn't see any playing time with the Predators following his recall from the minors in early November because of a lower-body injury. The 22-year-old forward should see game action in the AHL now that he's healthy.
