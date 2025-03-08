L'Heureux (upper body) practiced and might play versus Chicago on Saturday, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.

L'Heureux has missed nine games with the injury. He has four goals, nine assists, 52 PIM and 143 hits across 45 appearances this season. He might see fourth-line minutes alongside Michael McCarron and Kieffer Bellows against the Blackhawks.