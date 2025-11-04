L'Heureux was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Cole Smith (upper body) will be out for multiple weeks, so L'Heureux is poised to provide depth up front with the big club for the time being. The 2021 first-round pick (No. 27 overall) has contributed four goals and six points over seven appearances with the Admirals this campaign. L'Heureux also had five goals and 15 points over 62 outings with the Predators in 2024-25, so he doesn't lack experience at the NHL level.