L'Heureux has completed his three-game suspension for slew-footing and is an option to face the Capitals on Saturday.

L'Heureux has appeared in 33 games during his rookie campaign, recording four goals, five assists and 38 shots while also dishing out 106 hits. While physicality is no doubt part of the 21-year-old forward's game, he'll need to clean it up to remain in the NHL or risk the Preds sending him back to the minors to avoid the headache of having him suspended.