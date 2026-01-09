Predators' Zachary L'Heureux: Four-point effort in AHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
L'Heureux scored a goal and added three assists in AHL Milwaukee's 7-3 win over Manitoba on Thursday.
L'Heureux has four goals and five assists across seven games with the Admirals since he recovered from a lower-body injury sustained during a stint in the NHL. The 22-year-old could be a candidate for future call-ups, but the Predators seem content to let him continue to play well in the AHL for now. Overall, he's produced 15 points over 14 contests for Milwaukee this season.
