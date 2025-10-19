L'Heureux scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in AHL Milwaukee's 5-3 win over Texas on Saturday.

L'Heureux missed out on the Predators' Opening Night roster after producing 15 points in 62 regular-season appearances in the NHL last season. While the 22-year-old is starting in the AHL this year, he could have his name called in the likely event Brady Martin is sent back to junior hockey in the near future. L'Heureux will be competing with Joakim Kemell, Matthew Wood and David Edstrom as the forwards most likely to get a call-up during 2025-26.