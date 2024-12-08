L'Heureux notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Senators.

L'Heureux ended a five-game point drought with the helper. The latest lineup shuffle found him listed on the second line at even strength, but he still had just 12:38 of ice time Saturday. The 21-year-old forward is at six points, 27 shots on net, 70 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 23 appearances. He's doing fine in his first taste of the NHL, but not at a level that warrants much consideration in fantasy.