L'Heureux (upper body) was put on injured reserve Friday and is regarded as week-to-week.

L'Heureux has four goals, 13 points and 145 hits in 45 appearances in 2024-25. He also missed Nashville's last game before the break -- a 6-4 victory over Buffalo on Feb. 8 -- due to the injury. Kieffer Bellows might draw into the lineup during L'Heureux's absence.