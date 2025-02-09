L'Heureux (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Sabres.

L'Heureux was hurt Friday against the Blackhawks, and it appears the Predators won't push him with a two-week break on the horizon. Ozzy Wiesblatt was recalled from AHL Milwaukee and is likely to fill in as a bottom-six forward. L'Heureux's next chance to play is Feb. 22 versus the Avalanche.