L'Heureux (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Sabres.
L'Heureux was hurt Friday against the Blackhawks, and it appears the Predators won't push him with a two-week break on the horizon. Ozzy Wiesblatt was recalled from AHL Milwaukee and is likely to fill in as a bottom-six forward. L'Heureux's next chance to play is Feb. 22 versus the Avalanche.
More News
-
Predators' Zachary L'Heureux: Sustains injury Friday•
-
Predators' Zachary L'Heureux: Contributes helper in loss•
-
Predators' Zachary L'Heureux: Registers pair of assists•
-
Predators' Zachary L'Heureux: Nabs helper in win•
-
Predators' Zachary L'Heureux: Eligible to play Saturday•
-
Predators' Zachary L'Heureux: Receives three-game suspension•