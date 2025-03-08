L'Heureux (upper body) was activated off injured reserve and will be in the lineup Saturday versus Chicago, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.

L'Heureux missed nine games with the injury. He has four goals, nine assists, 52 PIM and 143 hits across 45 appearances this season. He is expected to see fourth-line minutes alongside Michael McCarron and Kieffer Bellows against the Blackhawks.