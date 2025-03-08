L'Heureux (upper body) practiced ahead of Saturday's game against Chicago, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.
L'Heureux will miss his 10th straight game, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site. The 21-year-old forward has four goals, nine assists, 52 PIM and 143 hits across 45 appearances this season.
