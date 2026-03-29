Predators' Zachary L'Heureux: Scores in heavy loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
L'Heureux scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Canadiens.
The 22-year-old has played regularly in March, but this was just his second goal of the season, and his playing time as a bottom-six forward has also been inconsistent. With that in mind, L'Heureux isn't a player worth targeting off the wire in most formats with the fantasy playoffs in full swing in most formats. He also carries minimal DFS appeal.
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