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L'Heureux scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Canadiens.

The 22-year-old has played regularly in March, but this was just his second goal of the season, and his playing time as a bottom-six forward has also been inconsistent. He has 16 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and 45 hits across 16 NHL appearances this campaign.

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