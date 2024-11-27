L'Heureux (upper body) will be available for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.

L'Heureux exited Monday's 5-2 loss to the Devils after taking a cross-check to the face, but he'll be able to suit up a few days later while wearing a bubble. Over 17 appearances this season, the 21-year-old has tallied two goals, three assists and 50 hits while averaging 10:16 of ice time.