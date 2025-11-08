L'Heureux suffered a lower-body injury and is expected to miss the next 4-6 weeks, the team announced Saturday.

L'Heureux was summoned from AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday to provide the team with forward depth due to the absence of Cole Smith (upper body). L'Heureux didn't end up dressing in a game for the Predators before sustaining this injury. Nashville will probably recall another player from the minors to serve as the team's new 13th forward.