Quinton Byfield: Draft stock rising
Byfield tallied a hat trick in OHL Sudbury's 5-4 overtime win over Mississauga on Sunday.
Byfield's stock continues to rise. The early favorite to go second overall behind Alexis Lafreniere in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Byfield is in the midst of a magical second OHL season. He now has 20 goals and 50 points in just 28 games for Sudbury. He is currently fourth in the league in scoring and tied for fourth in goals scored. Byfield stands a good chance of suiting up for his native Canada at the World Junior Championship later this month.
