Quinton Byfield: Named No. 2 North American prospect

Byfield is the second-ranked skater in NHL Central Scouting's 2020 Midterm Rankings.

Byfield maintained his spot in the top of the rankings despite a disappointing 2020 World Junior Championships this past January, in which the 18-year-old was left on the bench in the final. Still, the 17-year-old registered career highs in goals (32) and assists (50) in 45 games with OHL Sudbury this season. If Alexis Lafreniere does in fact go No. 1 overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, Byfield likely won't be far behind him.