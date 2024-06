Simek signed a three-year contract with Liberec of the Czech Extraliga on Friday.

The 31-year-old defenseman played parts of five seasons with the Sharks and spent the entire 2023-24 season at the AHL level, where he managed four goals and 13 assists in 49 games, split between Grand Rapids and the San Jose Barracuda. It is likely that the Czech native will finish his career in Europe.