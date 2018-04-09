Radim Vrbata: Will head to retirement

Vrbata will retire now that the 2017-18 season has concluded, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

After breaking into the NHL at age 20, Vrbata successfully enjoyed a long 16 year career, and just recently posted his career high of 63 points in his 2014-15 campaign with Vancouver. Vrabata will exit the league with 623 total points, with 343 of those coming in Arizona where he ranks third all time with the organization.

