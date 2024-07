Zohorna agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Swiss club HC Lugano on Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Zohorna played in 33 regular-season games for the Penguins last year in which he generated four goals, three assists and 38 shots while averaging just 9:46 of ice time. Undrafted coming out of the Czech league, the 28-year-old winger spent four years trying to make it in North America but will now return to Europe to extend his playing career.