Rangers' Adam Chapie: On waivers

Chapie was designated for waivers by the Rangers on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sportsreports.

In his first professional season last year, Chapie split time between the ECHL and AHL -- logging 48 contests in which he notched four goals and 12 helpers. The undrafted 26-year-old will likely rejoin the Wolf Pack for the upcoming campaign.

