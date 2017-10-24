Rangers' Adam Cracknell: Placed on waivers

The Rangers waived Cracknell on Tuesday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports.

Cracknell has only averaged 7:29 of ice time in four games with New York this season, so the Rangers will likely opt to replace him with a younger player who can take on a larger role going forward. It remains to be seen if the veteran pivot will be willing to report to AHL Hartford if he goes unclaimed.

