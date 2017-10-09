Rangers' Adam Cracknell: Snapped up by Rangers
Cracknell was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Despite tallying a career-high 10 goals for Dallas a season ago, the career fourth-liner found himself on waivers Sunday. Expect Cracknell to platoon on the Rangers' fourth line with the likes of David Desharnais, Andrew Desjardins, and Paul Carey, while not contributing much from a fantasy standpoint.
