Edstrom scored a goal in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Edstrom saw just 5:52 of ice time in the contest, but he was able to get his first goal of the season. The 25-year-old forward has played mostly in a fourth-line role throughout 2025-26, and he has occasionally been a healthy scratch. He's at three points, 15 shots on net, 39 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 19 appearances. Barring an increase from his average over 9:39 of ice time, Edstrom won't be an option in most fantasy formats.