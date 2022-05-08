Edstrom signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Edstrom was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. He posted seven goals and two assists in 43 regular-season games, as well as four points in 13 playoff outings. He's yet to show much of a scoring touch in the SHL with Rogle BK, posting just 28 points in 132 contests in the Swedish first division over the last three years, so he's probably a few years away from competing for an NHL roster spot.