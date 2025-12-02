Edstrom (lower body) is day-to-day, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports Monday.

Edstrom was hurt during practice earlier Monday, and considering he's now labeled day-to-day, it seems unlikely the Swedish forward will be available for Tuesday's home game versus the Stars. Brennan Othmann was recalled from AHL Hartford on Monday because of Edstrom's injury and Taylor Raddysh (personal) potentially being unavailable against Dallas.