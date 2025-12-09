Edstrom (lower body) will not join the Rangers for their trip to Chicago on Wednesday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Edstrom will be sidelined for his fifth consecutive contest due to his lower-body issue. Even when healthy, the 25-year-old center is far from a lock to make the lineup on a nightly basis and could find himself serving as a healthy scratch periodically. In his 24 outings, the Swede has generated just four points while dishing out 48 hits.