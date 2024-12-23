Edstrom recorded an assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 24-year-old assisted on Jimmy Vesey's goal 17 seconds into Sunday's game, marking the first time Edstrom has gotten on the scoresheet since Nov. 27, when he logged a goal against Carolina. Edstrom regularly sees fourth-line minutes and has been limited to two goals and two assists to go with 58 hits while averaging 8:58 of ice time over his first 33 appearances of the season. The Swede will likely have to continue to settle for a fourth-line role, and he has limited fantasy value.