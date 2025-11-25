Edstrom scored a goal and dished out three hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Edstrom's tally midway through the final period would stand as Monday's game winner. With the twine finder, he's up to two goals, four points and 42 hits through 21 games this season. The 25-year-old forward has been a consistent name in the lineup for New York, who has been dealing with multiple injuries throughout the early stages of this season. While his numbers keep him off the fantasy radar in standard formats, he has both of his goals in the last three games and has sneaky value in banger formats while serving on the Rangers' checking line. However, Edstrom would need to continue his recent offensive production to warrant any pickups from the waiver wire.