Edstrom (lower body) won't be available against the Stars on Tuesday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Edstrom has found the back of the net in two of his last six outings, his only goals on the season. With the 25-year-old forward on the shelf, Conor Sheary looks poised to get into the lineup Tuesday. Given his offensive limitations, Edstrom's absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy managers.