Edstrom scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the avalanche.

Edstrom scored for the second game in a row, but the Rangers were unable to hold the lead that he created. The 24-year-old has four goals, three assists, 35 shots on net, 76 hits, 26 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 43 appearances. For now, it looks like Edstrom has the inside track to playing time, but he could lose his spot in the lineup to Jonny Brodzinski or Jimmy Veset if his performance dips.