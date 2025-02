Edstrom (lower body) will miss Sunday's game against Vegas, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Edstrom left Saturday's 6-3 loss to Boston due to the injury. He has five goals, nine points, 94 hits and 34 blocks in 51 outings in 2024-25. Edstrom is still being evaluated, so it's not yet clear how long he might be on the shelf.