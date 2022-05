Fox notched a power-play assist and blocked four shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Fox helped out on a Mika Zibanejad goal in the first period. The Hurricanes effectively limited the Rangers' offense in the first two games of the series, with this being Fox's first point since an assist in Game 7 of the first round. The 24-year-old blueliner is up to 11 points, 26 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, nine hits and a minus-1 rating in 10 playoff appearances.