Fox logged two power-play assists, two shots on net, two blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Fox has earned seven helpers, including four on the power play, over his last six games. The 27-year-old blueliner helped out on both of J.T. Miller's goals in this contest. Fox is up to three goals, 15 helpers, six power-play points, 46 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 13 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 22 appearances this season. He's not a highly physical defenseman, but Fox's offense is right in line with previous seasons, giving him a chance to challenge for the 70-point mark he fell short of last year.