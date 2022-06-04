Fox logged a pair of assists in Friday's 3-2 win over Tampa Bay in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Fox made a stellar cross-ice pass to set up a Kaapo Kakko deflection in the first period before adding another helper on Mika Zibanejad's goal in the third. The 24-year-old defenseman now has a seven-game point streak with two goals and 10 assists over that span. Overall, Fox has five goals and 17 assists through 16 games in the postseason.