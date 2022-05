Fox logged a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Fox picked up a helper on Frank Vatrano's power-play goal in the first period before deflecting a Ryan Lindgren feed past Antti Raanta later in the frame. Fox now leads all defensemen with 13 points in the playoffs (four goals, nine assists) after scoring 11 goals with 63 assists in the regular season.