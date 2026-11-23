Fox registered two power-play assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Fox has a goal and eight assists over nine outings in November. The 28-year-old defenseman has been at his best in a large role for the Rangers this season. He's up to two goals, 24 helpers, 36 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 23 appearances. He's earned nine of his points on the power play and three others while shorthanded, showcasing his ability to generate offense in all situations.