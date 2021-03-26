Fox dished out five helpers in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Flyers. Three came on the power play and another while shorthanded.

Fox played a critical role in New York's hot start, which saw the Rangers build a 6-0 lead in the game's first 23 minutes thanks to four Fox assists. All three of his power-play assists were finished off by Mika Zibanejad during that six-goal streak, with Ryan Strome drawing the other helper on each of those goals. The second-year blueliner now has a five-game point streak going, including eight points in the last two games alone. Among the league leaders in both minutes and points among defensemen (26 in 31 games), Fox is already a true No. 1 blueliner.