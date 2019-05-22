Rangers' Adam Fox: Benched for Team USA
Fox did not play a single shift in Team USA's 3-0 loss to Canada at the 2019 IIHF World Championship on Tuesday.
The addition of Columbus rearguard Zach Werenski to the Team USA defensive group dropped Fox to the role of the club's seventh defender and sent Ottawa's Christian Wolanin to the press box. Don't expect much to change for Thursday's quarterfinal against a Russian team featuring countless NHL All-Stars. Fox had one assist in his first six games prior to Wednesday.
