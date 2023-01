Fox scored a goal and two assists, one on the power play, while adding one shot, two blocked shots and a plus-5 rating during Monday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

It was a dominant performance for the blueliner, who was on the ice for every Rangers goal. Fox has been on fire in January, and through 10 games on the month he's piled up three goals and 13 points with 19 blocked shots, 31 shots on net and a plus-11 rating.