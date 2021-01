Fox dished two power-play assists in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

Anthony DeAngelo remains in coach David Quinn's doghouse and was a healthy scratch, opening up a spot on the first power-play unit for Fox once again. The 22-year-old has collected three helpers with the man advantage over the last two games, and given Fox's success so far in that role, DeAngelo may not regain his plum assignment once he rejoins the lineup.