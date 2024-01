Fox scored two goals in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

He was the only Ranger to solve Charlie Lindgren on the afternoon, as he took taking advantage of Washington turnovers in the first and second periods. Fox has four tallies in the last four games, a hot streak that came right on the heels of a 19-game goal drought. On the season, the All-Star blueliner has seven goals and 28 points in 31 contests.