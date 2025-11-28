Fox registered three assists in the Rangers' 6-2 win over Boston on Friday.

Fox extended his scoring streak to five games, giving him nine helpers over that span. Four of those assists have been recorded with the man advantage, including two of his three helpers Friday. Fox recorded at least 29 power-play points in three straight regular seasons from 2021-22 through 2023-24, but that dropped to 18 last year. He might rebound at least partially from that dip in 2025-26 -- Fox now has 25 points (three goals) in 26 outings this year, including eight power-play points.