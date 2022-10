Fox helped spark the Rangers to a 7-3 victory over the Wild on Thursday.

Fox, who was credited with 63 assists last season, continued to add offense to the Rangers' roster. The 2016 third-round draft pick scored his first goal of the season at 16:03 of the first period off assists from Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere. Fox has two points in the Rangers' opening two games this season.