Fox notched a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 5.

Fox is now on a three-game point streak, notching a goal and three power-play helpers in that span. For the playoffs, the star defenseman is up to 14 points, 31 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 12 contests. He's only been held off the scoresheet in two of those games.