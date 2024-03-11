Fox is under the weather and didn't take part in Monday's game-day skate, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports, an indication he could be a game-time call against New Jersey.

It's possible Fox could still play Monday but fantasy players may have to wait until closer to puck drop. While the blueliner has just two goals in his last 16 outings, he has chipped in 14 helpers over the stretch, including five with the man advantage. If Fox were to miss out versus the Devils, it would likely mean a bigger power-play role for Erik Gustafsson.