Fox scored a goal on four shots and was plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

The 21-year-old defenseman jumped into an odd-man rush late in the third period and banged home a rebound to put the Rangers up 3-1. The rookie from Harvard logged just over 16 minutes of ice time, including some time on the power play, and now has two points in his first 10 NHL games.

More News
Our Latest Stories