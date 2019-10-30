Fox scored a goal on four shots and was plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

The 21-year-old defenseman jumped into an odd-man rush late in the third period and banged home a rebound to put the Rangers up 3-1. The rookie from Harvard logged just over 16 minutes of ice time, including some time on the power play, and now has two points in his first 10 NHL games.