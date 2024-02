Fox delivered a pair of assists in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Fox provided a helper in the first period and ended up as the primary distributor on the game-winning goal to Mika Zibanejad. The puck-moving defenseman has been a true warrior on the road, adding seven goals and 20 assists in 23 games away from the Big Apple. For comparison's sake, Fox has collected one goal to go with 11 assists at home, but he remains a set-and-forget fantasy option.