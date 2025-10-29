Fox recorded two assists and two hits in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Canucks.

Fox collected his third multi-point effort of the season, which is somewhat impressive considering the Rangers have scored multiple goals in just five of their first 11 contests. The 27-year-old defenseman has been partially impacted by the scoring ineptitude around him, but he still has three goals, six helpers, 22 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating so far. He's the Rangers' leader on defense and will continue to play a massive role, so it's no surprise he's heavily involved on the scoresheet.